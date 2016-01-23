The Academy responsible for the Oscars promises to double minority and female members by 2020

In response to the backlash and boycotts aroud the lack of diversity in this year’s Oscars, the Academy is making a new pledge.

The AP reports that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the organisation responsible for the annual awards, has promised to double the number of female and minority members in its ranks by 2020.

A number of celebrities, including Spike Lee, Will Smith, and Jada Pinkett Smith, are sitting out this year’s awards to protest the fact that for a second consecutive year, there’s not a single minority nominee in the acting categories.

It was previously reported that the Academy’s governing members were meeting in hopes of making changes that would lead to a more diverse group and contenders in future years.

