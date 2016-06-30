This one chart shows why the Oscars still aren't diverse

The Academy The Academy’s new 683 members are 46% female and 41% people of colour.

The Academy has invited 683 new members to join its ranks, and following the #OscarsSoWhite controversy, it’s sending a message about how much diversity it’s adding.

Members of the new class are 41% people of colour and 46% female, according to an infographic the organisation released Wednesday. John Boyega, Idris Elba, America Ferrera, Oscar Isaac, Brie Larson, Alicia Vikander, and more are all now members of the Academy.

But while the most recent additions may be balanced in terms of representation, they do little to actually change the makeup of the overall organisation.

Before the new class, the Academy was 25% female. Now, it’s 27%.

Before, only 8% of its members were people of colour. Now, that figure is 11%.

That means there are only 2% more women and 3% more people of colour in the Academy. So Oscar voters are still 89% white and 75% male. It’s progress, but perhaps not quite the progress the Academy was suggesting with its splashy announcement and graphs.

And of course, there is still potential that the overwhelming white male voice in the organisation could create yet another #OscarsSoWhite situation with next year’s nominees.

“We’re proud to welcome these new members to the Academy, and know they view this as an opportunity and not just an invitation, a mission and not just a membership,” Cheryl Boone Isaacs, Academy president, said. “This class continues our long-term commitment to welcoming extraordinary talent reflective of those working in film today. We encourage the larger creative community to open its doors wider, and create opportunities for anyone interested in working in this incredible and storied industry.”

