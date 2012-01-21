The Absolute Best Bikes We Saw At The New York Motorcycle Show

Photo: Travis Okulski / Business Insider

With all the festivities of the Detroit Auto Show coming to an end, it can be easy to forget that the New York Motorcycle Show is right around the corner.While we saw a bevy of beautiful women this morning, the real reason we were there was to see the latest bikes from brands like Honda, Yamaha, Ducati, Triumph, and more.



In addition to the established makers, there were a number of innovative brands playing to niche segments of the market. Zero, Evolve, and BRP each had unique products that may not have been mainstream, but would serve particular customers very nicely.

And the show was not only featuring new bikes.

There were great exhibits from customizers all over the floor. Some of the most amazing customer bikes in existence were scattered throughout the Javits centre.

So what were the bikes that were making us want to hit the road?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.