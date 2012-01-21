The Absolute Best Bikes We Saw At The New York Motorcycle Show

Photo: Travis Okulski / Business Insider
With all the festivities of the Detroit Auto Show coming to an end, it can be easy to forget that the New York Motorcycle Show is right around the corner.While we saw a bevy of beautiful women this morning, the real reason we were there was to see the latest bikes from brands like Honda, Yamaha, Ducati, Triumph, and more.
In addition to the established makers, there were a number of innovative brands playing to niche segments of the market. Zero, Evolve, and BRP each had unique products that may not have been mainstream, but would serve particular customers very nicely.
And the show was not only featuring new bikes.
There were great exhibits from customizers all over the floor. Some of the most amazing customer bikes in existence were scattered throughout the Javits centre.
So what were the bikes that were making us want to hit the road?
Zero had a bunch of electric bikes on hand that could go over 100 miles on a charge. They also had dirt bikes with interchangeable batteries; a great idea.
Evolve had this prototype of an electric motorcycle on their stand. We'll be taking a more in depth look at these bikes in the near future.
Triumph unveiled their new Steve McQueen edition bike with a flourish. Only 1100 will be made worldwide.
The massive bike has a huge stereo, CB Radio, heated seats, and all the comforts of a car...just with two less wheels.
Honda also introduced the NC700X. It's a tourer capable of 60 miles per gallon. It will cost just $6,995 when it goes on sale this March.
Austrian dirtbike maker KTM has been making inroads into the superbike world. Their race bike looks amazing.
The MotoGP bike of American star Ben Spies (pronounced Speez) was on hand. Keep an eye on him next season, he's a future champion.
