How Abercrombie & Fitch CEO Mike Jeffries Is Screwing Up America's Sexiest Brand

Michael Jeffries, CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch.

Photo: Cynical-C.com

Abercrombie & Fitch has spent the better part of two decades being one of America’s hottest brands.It might as well have a trademark on six-pack abs in advertising; its strategy of using sex to sell the preppy look to teenagers has been a gigantic success, and it’s all thanks to CEO Michael Jeffries and his infamous refusal to compromise on style, pricing and branding.



However, Abercrombie & Fitch has a cyclical problem. When recessions happen, Jeffries refuses to compromise his premium pricing. A&F has thus seen its sales decline while competitors like Aéropostale post consecutive quarters of growth. For many, the idea of Abercrombie continuing with its current strategy in these economic conditions is insane, and the numbers are beginning to back up the doubters.

Abercrombie has also had mixed results in innovating new brands. There was Hollister (success), but there was also Ruehl (failure).

Now, coming off perhaps the worst year since 1977 when the 114 year-old company declared bankruptcy, people are wondering whether Jeffries, the man who made Abercrombie an iconic American brand, can stay in the CEO’s office much longer.

