Things have really calmed down in markets, and part of that is Japan is seeing its stock market rally, and the yen weaken.



The Nikkei crossed above 14,000 last night on the back of 1 .8% gain.

And Nikkei futures are still rallying today.

Meanwhile, the yen continues to weaken, as USDJPY goes above 100.

