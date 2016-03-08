The ABC's iview is now on Apple TV

Playschool. Screenshot

Australia’s national broadcaster, the ABC, has finally put its on demand video streaming service on the new Apple TV

iview now attracts around 50 million plays monthly and accounts for around half of the total time streamed by Australian TV video services, and over the past 12 months, has moved into online exclusive shows such as the youth comedy show DAFUQ?, the Indigenous series Black As and the cooking satire The Katering Show.

One of the strongest performers in the portfolio is ABC Kids, with a dedicated iview app for mobile and tablet launched in March 2015, followed by ABC Kids Play last July. By last week more than 1 million copies of the apps had been downloaded.

Some of the broadcaster’s most popular children’s shows, including Play School, Hey Duggee and Peppa Pig, feature on iview, alongside drama and current affairs shows.

ABC Head of digital products, Rebecca Heap, said there had been strong audience demand for iview on the new Apple TV.

She said the design “makes it easier than ever to explore and watch the ABC’s distinct and diverse Australian stories on your TV.”

To access ABC iview on 4th generation Apple TV, users can download the app from the App Store through their device.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.