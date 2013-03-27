The ABC Is The Best Place To Work In Australia: Survey

Photo:

It’s all smiles at the national broadcaster, which has been voted the most attractive employer in Australia in awards announced last night.

Global recruitment firm Randstad — which runs the awards — said the ABC is particularly attractive to women and old people, and it provides interesting jobs, a good workplace culture and work-life balance.

While the ABC took out the overall Randstad Award, according to Australians the most attractive industry to work for in 2013 is Aviation, with Virgin Australia winning this industry sector award.

Mining and resources was the second most attractive sector in Australia with last year’s Randstad Award winner Newcrest Mining, securing first position.

Fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) took out third most attractive industry, with Coca-Cola being awarded most attractive company in FMCG in Australia.

The media sector is looking better to Aussie workers, with Channel 7 appearing for the first time in the list of top 20 most attractive employers in the country, ending up in fourth position.

Though we don’t think dumped breakfast host Paul Henry, or the former spice girl Melanie Brown would agree …

Here’s the Randstad 2013 top-ten list of attractive employers:

1. ABC

2. Virgin Australia

3. BAE Systems

4. Channel Seven

5. Qantas

6. Department of Immigration & Citizenship

7. Department of Health & Ageing

8. Newcrest Mining

9. Coca-Cola Amatil

10. GHD

