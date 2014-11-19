The ABC Is Losing $254 Million In Funding, So Twitter Has Come Up With Suggestions For #ABCBudgetCutShows

The Abbott Government is giving the ABC a haircut, with funding cut by 5%, or $254 million over five years, communications minister Malcolm Turnbull confirmed today. SBS will find $53.7 million less in its bank account under the Coalition’s savings push.
Media Watch put together a hit list on Monday night, including the scaling back of foreign bureaux, the end of state-based 7.30 on Fridays and the closure of Adelaide’s TV production facilities, which led South Australian MP and education minister Christopher Pyne to launch an online petition against the move.
Meanwhile, Twitter did what it did best and showed that when the going gets tough, the tough get joking, with a range of appropriately discounted shows:
Miss Fisher's Insurance Irregularities. #ABCBudgetCutShows
— iPaulie (@iPaulie) November 19, 2014
Pay School #ABCbudgetcutshows
— Think Big (@Thought4rce) November 19, 2014
#abcbudgetcutshows "Australian Sentence"
— Neefsck (@Neefsck) November 19, 2014
Spicks and Specsavers #ABCbudgetcutshows
— Gerry (@geraldmellor) November 19, 2014
The twitter hashtag #ABCbudgetcutshows currently has me in stitches. The funniest so far… Soup Kitchen Cabinet
— Jessica Hinchliffe (@JessHinchy) November 19, 2014
Smirk and Hoot. #ABCbudgetcutshows
— Bert Evatt (@DocEvatt) November 19, 2014
Media Glance #ABCbudgetcutshows
— David Astle (@dontattempt) November 19, 2014
Down payment Abbey #ABCbudgetcutshows
— Grant Blair (@grantblair9) November 19, 2014
Please Fund Me. #ABCbudgetcutshows
— Brendan Maclean (@macleanbrendan) November 19, 2014
Breadline #abcbudgetcutshows
— ☕ Karl (@KarlJ21) November 19, 2014
The Chaser Media Eisteddfod #ABCbudgetcutshows
— Hugh Riminton (@hughriminton) November 19, 2014
The Drum Machine #ABCbudgetcutshows
— Scott Ellis (@blahblahellis) November 19, 2014
At The Free Illegal Download #ABCbudgetcutshows
— Kiera (@KieraGorden) November 19, 2014
Now: QI Next: QI Later: QI #ABCbudgetcutshows #auspol
— SYS 64802 (@allan_lewis) November 19, 2014
Edinburgh tatts #ABCbudgetcutshows"
— dave ewart (@davidbewart) November 19, 2014
The Self-Serve Checkout #ABCbudgetcutshows
— Benjamin Law (@mrbenjaminlaw) November 19, 2014
Broke As Hell #ABCbudgetcutshows
— Andrew Callaghan (@wombat1974) November 19, 2014
Ditties of Praise #ABCbudgetcutshows
— Cameron Atfield (@CameronAtfield) November 19, 2014
Both Feet In The Grave #ABCbudgetcutshows
— Dominic Burke (@dominicburke) November 19, 2014
Shaun Micallef's Slightly Miffed #ABCBudgetCutShows
— Comrade Matt (@Shoobah_Shabooh) November 19, 2014
Miss Fisher's Petty Theft Conundrums #ABCbudgetcutshows
— The Skewer (@TheSkewerNews) November 19, 2014
At The Videos #ABCbudgetcutshows
— Suzanne Nguyen (@StringStory) November 19, 2014
