The ABC Is Losing $254 Million In Funding, So Twitter Has Come Up With Suggestions For #ABCBudgetCutShows

Simon Thomsen
Photo: ABC

The Abbott Government is giving the ABC a haircut, with funding cut by 5%, or $254 million over five years, communications minister Malcolm Turnbull confirmed today. SBS will find $53.7 million less in its bank account under the Coalition’s savings push.

Media Watch put together a hit list on Monday night, including the scaling back of foreign bureaux, the end of state-based 7.30 on Fridays and the closure of Adelaide’s TV production facilities, which led South Australian MP and education minister Christopher Pyne to launch an online petition against the move.

Meanwhile, Twitter did what it did best and showed that when the going gets tough, the tough get joking, with a range of appropriately discounted shows:

