The ABC Is Losing $254 Million In Funding, So Twitter Has Come Up With Suggestions For #ABCBudgetCutShows

The Abbott Government is giving the ABC a haircut, with funding cut by 5%, or $254 million over five years, communications minister Malcolm Turnbull confirmed today. SBS will find $53.7 million less in its bank account under the Coalition’s savings push.

Media Watch put together a hit list on Monday night, including the scaling back of foreign bureaux, the end of state-based 7.30 on Fridays and the closure of Adelaide’s TV production facilities, which led South Australian MP and education minister Christopher Pyne to launch an online petition against the move.

Meanwhile, Twitter did what it did best and showed that when the going gets tough, the tough get joking, with a range of appropriately discounted shows:

The twitter hashtag #ABCbudgetcutshows currently has me in stitches. The funniest so far… Soup Kitchen Cabinet — Jessica Hinchliffe (@JessHinchy) November 19, 2014

Down payment Abbey #ABCbudgetcutshows — Grant Blair (@grantblair9) November 19, 2014

The Chaser Media Eisteddfod #ABCbudgetcutshows — Hugh Riminton (@hughriminton) November 19, 2014

The Drum Machine #ABCbudgetcutshows — Scott Ellis (@blahblahellis) November 19, 2014

At The Free Illegal Download #ABCbudgetcutshows — Kiera (@KieraGorden) November 19, 2014

Broke As Hell #ABCbudgetcutshows — Andrew Callaghan (@wombat1974) November 19, 2014

Ditties of Praise #ABCbudgetcutshows — Cameron Atfield (@CameronAtfield) November 19, 2014

Both Feet In The Grave #ABCbudgetcutshows — Dominic Burke (@dominicburke) November 19, 2014

Shaun Micallef's Slightly Miffed #ABCBudgetCutShows — Comrade Matt (@Shoobah_Shabooh) November 19, 2014

Miss Fisher's Petty Theft Conundrums #ABCbudgetcutshows — The Skewer (@TheSkewerNews) November 19, 2014

At The Videos #ABCbudgetcutshows — Suzanne Nguyen (@StringStory) November 19, 2014

