The Abarth Fiat 124 Spider has 1 incredibly important feature that car enthusiasts will love

Everybody loves the Mazda MX-5 Miata, the peppy roadster that’s the best-selling sports car in history — and that we recently checked out, in its latest generation.

There’s still a lot to love, but MX-5 enthusiasts have always had one complaint about the car: it doesn’t generate much of an exhaust note.

Mind you, it isn’t supposed to be a Jaguar F-Type or a Ferrari 458, a snarling, belching, rude beast of a machine.

But the Miata has always been, well … too quiet.

Enter the Fiat 124, a new roadster from the Italian automaker that shares a platform and some technology with the MX-5 — so much so that automotive wags have taken to calling it the “Fiata.”

As our friends at the German car publication, AutoBild, have noted, there’s a version of the Fiat 124 that should scratch any Miata lover’s itch for a throatier engine note.

In fact, the AutoBild-ers found a video of the Abarth 124 Spider cranking some rude sounds though its quadruple tailpipes (Abarth, by the way, is Fiat’s performance division).

It sounds pretty good. Check it out:

(Disclosure: Business Insider and Auto Bild are owned by Axel Springer.)

