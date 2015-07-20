The abandoned Spanish airport made famous by Top Gear may be about to sell for only 10,000 euros

Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images

Spain’s abandoned Ciudad Real Airport, made famous by former Top Gear hosts Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May drag racing supercars along its abandoned runway, could be about to be sold to a Chinese firm for the paltry sum of just 10,000 euros.

According to China’s state-run newspaper the People’s Daily Chinese company Tzaneen International plans to turn the so-called “ghost airport” into a European hub for Chinese companies. It also aims to buy additional land and invest in buildings and equipment as part of its cargo plan, which expected to cost between 60 million and 100 million euros, according to the report.

Other bidders can still try to buy the facility, located in a sparsely populated area 125 miles south of the Spanish capital, if they make an offer of at least 28 million euros, or 70 percent of the airport’s estimated value, within 20 working days.

The airport, having been granted approval back in 2006, cost one billion euros to construct and operated for two years between 2010 to 2012 before closing. Its main runway, some 2.5 miles long, is large enough to handle an Airbus A380.

And here are the Top Gear lads in action on the runway

