The AAP Is Seriously Considering Replacing Journalists With Robots

Photo: Getty Images

The robots are coming.

Hot on the heels of the scary Skynet-like story on Business Insider over the weekend which said that by 2045 humans will no longer be the top species comes news that robots are about to replace journalists at Australian Associated Press (AAP).

It has happened in other industries for decades. So, when the technology allowed, it was always going to happen in journalism as robots and algorithms replace human writers.

The Australian reports this morning that AAP’s editor-in-chief, Tony Gillies, said that he was considering plans to introduce automation technology into local newsrooms.

This technology “uses algorithms to turn raw data into stories that look like human writing.”

Gillies said the Los Angeles Times was already using the technology for sports and data dependent stories and noted that:

Newsrooms have increased demands placed on them but there is rarely any increase in manpower so we all need to work smarter and faster. It makes sense to explore how technology can help us.

You can read more here

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.