This Is The Face Of Salvation When You're Outgunned In The US Army

Photo: US Army

When you’re hunkered down behind a sliver of cover taking heavy fire, there is no more reassuring sound than the twin engines of the A-10 Thunderbolt screaming in from the distance.That’s what you think anyway, until you hear the 30mm Gatling gun that can pound out 3,500 rounds per minute at the guys trying to kill you.



Then you know the most reassuring sound you’ll ever hear.

The A-10 is an old plane, that continues to provide massive air support to ground troops with that cannon and missiles that can take out a main battle tank in a single shot.

Sometimes old is good.

