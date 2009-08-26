The $99 iPhone Knock-Off Is A $500 Million Problem For Apple

Nicholas Carlson

Want a smartphone that looks just like Apple’s iPhone but costs half as much and claims a battery life twice as long?

You’re in luck!

Try the made-in-China  “200 Fashion Mobile Phone,” model number PG220, available for just $99 here and here.

It has an FM radio!

And, for those of us who like to use a spare phone number, the PG220 can carry two SIM-cards.

There’s no iPhone app for that, is there, Mr. Jobs?

Naturally, the PG220 is not your only option when it comes to Chinese iPhone knockoffs.

In fact, their ubiquity threatens to pose a real problem for Apple as it tries to break into the China market. 

Apple reportedly just sold China’s No. 2 carrier, China Unicom, 5 million iPhones, which the carrier plans to begin re-selling in September. VentureBeat figures Apple (AAPL) could profit $100 from each sale — about $500 million total.

Both companies deny the report. But a problem for Apple remains: with so many cheap knockoffs floating around, the real iPhone — which will cost three to seven times as much as the clones — might not look like anything special to the average Chinese consumer.

Of course, there are supposed to be international laws preventing this kind of problem, but China tends to ignore those.

Here’s e-commerce site Neweggmall.com’s feature list for the PG220. We’ve bolded the features that impress us the most.

  • Dual Bluetooth 2.0
  • Handwriting input
  • Dual speakers + Can shake for next song & photo
  • FM Radio + E-booker reader
  • Caller picture, caller ring
  • Language: Version 1 — English/Chinese/Spanish
  • Version 2 — English/French/Spanish/Portuguese/Deutsch/Indonesian/Arabic (under updating)
  • 2.8 inch touch screen
  • One T-Flash Card slot Supporting 1pcs up to 2GB
  • 0.3 Mega pixel camera for Picture & Video capability, put out biggest size is 640*480
  • 64 chord ring tone
  • MP3 & MP4 player
  • GPRS & WAP connectivity, MMS, EMS
  • U disk support function to keep the information storage
  • Calendar, To do list, Alarm, World Clock, Stopwatch
  • Telephone directories: support incoming call with big head sticker, can use downloaded MP3 as SMS rings.
  • Memory: 200 pcs for SMS, 100 pcs for MMS, 1000 pcs for phonebook
  • Schedule power on/off: support to start/close under set time and Alarm clock: support alarm clock set from Monday to Sunday
  • Games: 2 built-in common games
  • More information: MP3, MP4, Handsfree, SMS group sending, Voice recorder, WAP, Handwriting input, Bluetooth, GPRS download, MMS, EMS, Memory extended, Coming call firewall, IP dialling, Auto redial, Quick dial, self-designed ringtones, photo editor, alarm clock, calculator, Unit converter, Currency converter
  • In the 90/180 degree view, you can Rotate the LCD clockwise when you enjoy the video, and the LCD is plumb to the phone.
  • Phone weight: 100g (with Battery),
  • colour: Black
  • Battery: 3.7 V
  • Dimensions: 98.6 x 56.5 x 14.6 mm
  • Calling Time: approx 4 hours
  • Standby Time: approx 72 Hours
  • FCC Approved

