The $99 iPhone Knock-Off Is A $500 Million Problem For Apple

Want a smartphone that looks just like Apple’s iPhone but costs half as much and claims a battery life twice as long?
You’re in luck!
See more photos of the $99 iPhone knock-off →
Try the made-in-China “200 Fashion Mobile Phone,” model number PG220, available for just $99 here and here.
It has an FM radio!
And, for those of us who like to use a spare phone number, the PG220 can carry two SIM-cards.
There’s no iPhone app for that, is there, Mr. Jobs?
Naturally, the PG220 is not your only option when it comes to Chinese iPhone knockoffs.
In fact, their ubiquity threatens to pose a real problem for Apple as it tries to break into the China market.
Apple reportedly just sold China’s No. 2 carrier, China Unicom, 5 million iPhones, which the carrier plans to begin re-selling in September. VentureBeat figures Apple (AAPL) could profit $100 from each sale — about $500 million total.
Both companies deny the report. But a problem for Apple remains: with so many cheap knockoffs floating around, the real iPhone — which will cost three to seven times as much as the clones — might not look like anything special to the average Chinese consumer.
Read my colleague Dan Frommer’s rebuttal →
Of course, there are supposed to be international laws preventing this kind of problem, but China tends to ignore those.
Here’s e-commerce site Neweggmall.com’s feature list for the PG220. We’ve bolded the features that impress us the most.
- Dual Bluetooth 2.0
- Handwriting input
- Dual speakers + Can shake for next song & photo
- FM Radio + E-booker reader
- Caller picture, caller ring
- Language: Version 1 — English/Chinese/Spanish
- Version 2 — English/French/Spanish/Portuguese/Deutsch/Indonesian/Arabic (under updating)
- 2.8 inch touch screen
- One T-Flash Card slot Supporting 1pcs up to 2GB
- 0.3 Mega pixel camera for Picture & Video capability, put out biggest size is 640*480
- 64 chord ring tone
- MP3 & MP4 player
- GPRS & WAP connectivity, MMS, EMS
- U disk support function to keep the information storage
- Calendar, To do list, Alarm, World Clock, Stopwatch
- Telephone directories: support incoming call with big head sticker, can use downloaded MP3 as SMS rings.
- Memory: 200 pcs for SMS, 100 pcs for MMS, 1000 pcs for phonebook
- Schedule power on/off: support to start/close under set time and Alarm clock: support alarm clock set from Monday to Sunday
- Games: 2 built-in common games
- More information: MP3, MP4, Handsfree, SMS group sending, Voice recorder, WAP, Handwriting input, Bluetooth, GPRS download, MMS, EMS, Memory extended, Coming call firewall, IP dialling, Auto redial, Quick dial, self-designed ringtones, photo editor, alarm clock, calculator, Unit converter, Currency converter
- In the 90/180 degree view, you can Rotate the LCD clockwise when you enjoy the video, and the LCD is plumb to the phone.
- Phone weight: 100g (with Battery),
- colour: Black
- Battery: 3.7 V
- Dimensions: 98.6 x 56.5 x 14.6 mm
- Calling Time: approx 4 hours
- Standby Time: approx 72 Hours
- FCC Approved
Click through to see more photos of the $99 iPhone knock-off →
Or read my colleague Dan Frommer’s rebuttal →
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.