- The 90s are back [AdAge]
- Obama’s health care address to Congress [NYT]
- Declining iPod sales should worry labels [PaidContent]
- Google News sends publishers a billion clicks every single month [PaidContent]
- Mount Techmore: Pogue, Mossberg, Baig, and Levy pose for a picture [BoomTown]
- Facebook and its German copycat settle their legal dispute [TechCrunch]
- Facebook Connect pushed the site past MySpace [CNET]
- Nine very successful non-English social networks [Royal Pingdom]
- CBS tries to bribe Nikki Finke, fails [Deadline Hollywood]
