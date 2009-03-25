The 90% Bonus Tax Looks Dead

All of Wall Street can give a big “Thank You” to the 15 AIG (AIG) bonus recipients that gave the money back last night. According to House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, there’s no urgency on the part of the Senate to impose a 90% bonus tax, now that the AIG scandal has been kinda defused.



Marc Ambinder notes that Obama really doesn’t want to have to make a decision on the controversial law — a point we’ve assumed since the beginning — so there’s no reason for the Senate to foist a difficult decision on him at this point.

Looks like those Goldman Sachs (GS) Democrats can go back to supporting their party.

