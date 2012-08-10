The 9 Youngest Billionaires Around The World

Photo: ap

The world’s biggest youngest billionaire is Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, but who else is young and flush with cash?Bankrate took a look at published reports and compiled the top nine, other than “Zuck,” who are younger than 35 and at billionaire status.



While some inherited their fortunes, most continue to work hard for their money in various fields.

This story was originally published by Bankrate.

Mark Zuckerberg Age: 28 Net worth: $17 billion It's common knowledge that the world's richest young billionaire is Facebook founder Mark Zuckerburg. At 28, his net worth is around $17 billion, landing him at No. 35 of Forbes' list of billionaries. That's just shy of what Google co-founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page are worth ($18.7 billion each), who at 38 and 39, respectively, are still considered young by most people's standards. Bankrate.com Fahd Hariri Age: 31 Net worth: $1.3 billion He is the son of late Lebanese Prime Minister Rafic Hariri and, along with the inheritance left from his father, earns his money though construction, real estate and investments. Bankrate.com Ayman Hariri Age: 34 Net worth: $1.3 billion Like his brother, Fahd Hariri, Ayman Hariri received a sizable amoung of his late father's wealth (along with his three other siblings). He oversees the construction division as a board member of Saudi Orger, a construction, telecom, and real estate conglomerate. Bankrate.com Albert Von Thurn Und Taxis Age: 29 Net worth: $1.5 billion A German price, he inherited his billions on his 18th birthday in 2001. Among other investments, which include real estate, he recently worked to build a large solar energy installation in Bavaria before lack of financial support from the government put the project on hold. Bankrate.com Robert Pera Age: 34 Net worth: $1.5 billion After working for Apple, Pera went out on his own to create affordable wireless networking and Internet access for emerging markets. His company, Ubiquiti Networks, went public in October 2011 and left Pera as a young billionaire. However, all isn't green for Pera. In a volatile stock market, he see his net worth frequently rise and fall. Bankrate.com Eduardo Saverin Age: 30 Net worth: $2 billion Coming from a wealthy family, Saverin sued Zuckerberg after co-founding the social site and not being given credit for it. He settled out of court. He still is a part owner of the now-public company. Bankrate.com Sean Parker Age: 32 Net worth: More than $2 billion He co-founded Napster and became an early investor in tech companies such as Facebook and Spotify. Bankrate.com Dustin Moskovitz Age: 28 Net worth: More than $3.5 billion Another youngin' gilded by Facebook's popularity, Moskovitz worked in the site in its early stages with Zuckerberg. Bankrate.com Scott Duncan Age: 29 Net worth: Around $4 billion Duncan inherited his money from his father, Texan Dan Duncan, who started energy pipeline company Enterprise Products. One of four children, Scott Duncan's fortune grew last year after the company stock rose 24 per cent. Bankrate.com Yang Huiyan Age: 30 Net worth: Around $4.7 billion The only to make this list--and second-richest young billionaire behind Zuckerberg--Yang Huiyan's father, Yeung Kwok Keung, created the high-end Chinese real estate development company Country Garden Group. Prior to the company's Hong Kong IPO in 2007, Keung transferred his shares to his daughter. She is in charge of the company's development strategies. Bankrate.com What are they hiding? See 19 things the millionaire next door won't tell you >

