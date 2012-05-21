9 Years Of Mark Zuckerberg And The College Sweetheart He Just Married, Priscilla Chan

Yesterday Mark Zuckerberg tied the knot with his college sweetheart, Priscilla Chan.
The wedding was a surprise for all of the guests, who thought they were attending a med school graduation party for Chan.
The couple met in line for the bathroom at Zuckerberg’s frat party nine years ago.
Here’s a summary of their time together, as told through their Facebook timelines.
Congrats Priscilla and Mark!
Priscilla Chan and Mark Zuckerberg met in line for the bathroom at a Harvard party in 2003. Zuckerberg's fraternity, Alpha Epsilon Pi, was hosting a party and Chan, a sophomore from the Boston area, was there.
In 2007 Chan graduated from Harvard. Zuckerberg was there to celebrate. Chan followed him to California. She became a med student at UCSF and rented an apartment near Golden Gate Park. Zuckerberg would visit her most weekends.
Because Zuckerberg is so busy with Facebook, Chan set some strict ground rules for their relationship. Chan requires a minimum of 100 minutes of alone time per week, not at Facebook. She also requires one date per week, TechCrunch reports.
The couple has traveled the world together. They typically spend two weeks in December abroad and they've taken trips to China to see her family. Zuckerberg even started learning Chinese.
Chan was there through all the ups and downs. Here she helped Zuckerberg take photos of himself for a BusinessWeek story.
Yesterday, Zuckerberg and Chan tied the knot, just days after Chan graduated from med school and Zuckerberg took his company public.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.