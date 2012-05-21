9 Years Of Mark Zuckerberg And The College Sweetheart He Just Married, Priscilla Chan

Yesterday Mark Zuckerberg tied the knot with his college sweetheart, Priscilla Chan.



The wedding was a surprise for all of the guests, who thought they were attending a med school graduation party for Chan.

The couple met in line for the bathroom at Zuckerberg’s frat party nine years ago.

Here’s a summary of their time together, as told through their Facebook timelines.

Congrats Priscilla and Mark!

