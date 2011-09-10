Qaddafi's Heat Seeking Missiles And Other Notorious Missing Weapons From History

Massive amounts of surface-to-air missiles (SAMs) have vanished from Libyan weapon stockpiles and flooded local markets to such a degree that prices for the illegal arms are actually dropping.



According to The New York Times, at least one weapons cache at a schoolbook warehouse had been ransacked, with numerous SA-7 and newer SA-24 missiles missing.

While international forces find the threat from these weapons credible, France has dispatched additional security to numerous civilian airports, it’s impossible to secure all the weapons before falling into dealers hands.

There is some good news, however, the chemical weapons and poison gas belonging to Qaddafi appear to be safe.

This isn’t the first time numerous or especially potent weapons have disappeared or gone unaccounted for.

From small-arms to nuclear bombs, nearly every kind of weapon you can think of has been lost by one nation or another.

