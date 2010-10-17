The 9 Subplots Of The National League Championship Series

Photo: Getty Images

The National League Championship Series starts tonight. It pits the heavily favoured Philadelphia Phillies against the San Francisco Giants.If you’re looking for four-hour slugfests with a rotating bullpen door, this is not be the series for you. (That would be the ALCS.) Instead, enjoy some good, old-fashioned pitching duels that harken back to the sport’s golden age, when … the Giants and Phillies were two of the best teams in the National League.



Much has changed since then, but one thing’s remained the same. In a seven-game series between the two, there’s no shortage of intriguing subplots.

