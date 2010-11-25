The 9 Rhodes Scholars Who Played College Sports

Photo: Lewis & Clark College
One of the little known facts about the Rhodes Scholarship is that one of the original criteria for applicants given in Cecil Rhodes’ will was the “energy to use one’s talents to the full, as exemplified by fondness for and success in sports.”So it shouldn’t be a surprise that several famous athletes have been past Scholars, like New York Knicks guard (and U.S. Senator) Bill Bradley, former L.A. Rams quarterback Pat Hayden, and Florida State safety Myron Rolle.
This year, nine of the 32 Rhodes recipients participated on NCAA teams while they were in school.
Here’s the list (via the Chronicle of Higher Education).
- Tamma Carleton, cross-country, Lewis & Clark College (Won a conference title in the 10K.)
- Caroline Barlow, cross-country/triathlon team, U.S. Naval Academy
- Megan Braun, water polo, University of California-Irvine
- Gabrielle Emanuel, equestrian, Dartmouth College
- Andrew Lanham, cross-country, Haverford College
- Laura Nelson, field hockey, University of Virginia
- Aakash Shah, track and field, Ursinus College.
- Baltazar Zavala, football, Harvard University
- William Zeng, crew, Yale University
Braun and Shah are the first Rhodes Scholars their schools have produced.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.