The 9 Rhodes Scholars Who Played College Sports

One of the little known facts about the Rhodes Scholarship is that one of the original criteria for applicants given in Cecil Rhodes’ will was the “energy to use one’s talents to the full, as exemplified by fondness for and success in sports.”So it shouldn’t be a surprise that several famous athletes have been past Scholars, like New York Knicks guard (and U.S. Senator) Bill Bradley, former L.A. Rams quarterback Pat Hayden, and Florida State safety Myron Rolle.



This year, nine of the 32 Rhodes recipients participated on NCAA teams while they were in school.

Here’s the list (via the Chronicle of Higher Education).

Tamma Carleton, cross-country, Lewis & Clark College (Won a conference title in the 10K.)

Caroline Barlow, cross-country/triathlon team, U.S. Naval Academy

Megan Braun, water polo, University of California-Irvine

Gabrielle Emanuel, equestrian, Dartmouth College

Andrew Lanham, cross-country, Haverford College

Laura Nelson, field hockey, University of Virginia

Aakash Shah, track and field, Ursinus College.

Baltazar Zavala, football, Harvard University

William Zeng, crew, Yale University

Braun and Shah are the first Rhodes Scholars their schools have produced.

