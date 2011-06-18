The 9 Reasons Why Spain Is No PIG

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Spain may be looking more and more like a member of the PIIGS, as its bond yield spikes along with uncertainty of the fate of Greece.But the underlying fundamentals of the country’s economy are nothing like Greece, according to Societe Generale’s Klaus Baader.



Baader believes that unlike Greece, Spain is making real progress. It’s debt situation is not that bad, its deficits are coming down, and its banking sector is sorting itself out.

This was part of the goal of kicking the can down the road on Greece. If you give Greece more and more money, you give Spain more and more time to get its economy together. It appears to be doing that quite well.

