The 9 Most Important Differences Between Macs And PCs

Photo: linux.slashdot.org

Macs and PCs have been locked in an epic battle for many years. PCs were once the go-to computer because developers used to write the best apps for Windows first.



But over the last several years, that’s changed. Now it’s almost impossible to find an app on Windows that isn’t also on Mac.

As Microsoft’s big Windows 8 launch looms ahead of the crucial Holiday shopping season, it’s important to figure out which platform would be better for you.

We put together some of the key differences between Macs and PCs to help you out.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.