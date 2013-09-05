The 9 Laws Of E-Cigarettiquette: A Handy Guide For E-Cigarette Smokers

E-cigarette use and popularity is on the rise, but smoking an e-cig (known as vaping) is not yet so common that if you pull one out, those around you will know what it is or what you’re doing sucking on a stick with a blue light.

Currently, there aren’t many laws in effect that regulate the use of e-cigarettes.

They’ve been known to blow up from time to time.

France is looking to ban them, Hong Kong has banned them outright, and in the United States, California is looking to create similar laws banning smoking e-cigs in the same places as regular cigarettes.

All of this is fine and well; vape here, can’t vape there, but what the e-cigarette smoker really needs to understand are the nine laws of “e-cigarettiquette” that come along with the habit/hobby/addiction regardless of current regulation.

These laws come from the two years of vaping experience I’ve put under my belt as an e-cigarette user.

Graphic by Mike Nudelman.

