The 9 Hottest Up-And-Coming Startups In South America

While it may not be the first place you associate with the bustling startup scene, South America is slowly making moves in the tech world.
Incubators and accelerators like Startup Chile, Startup Peru, Incubar, and iNNpulsa are popping up to feed the growth and foster a friendlier and more supportive environment for startups. But according to TechCrunch, a large portion of these startups end up leaving the continent after graduating from their programs.
There are still many startups brewing across South America, and we decided to round up the best of the up-and-coming batch.
Kunfood is bringing the in-restaurant app to South America, letting diners order and pay when they want to.
The startup is headquartered in Lima and has raised $US90,000 from investors like Wayra and Startup Chile. Their app is available for free in Google Play and Apple's App Store.
Fitrip is an app that provides you with an audio guide while travelling to make sure you stay fit while exploring new places.
The team is based out of Caracas, Venezuela, and is working hard to make sure you don't need to sacrifice a toned body when travelling. SportTechie says it is a very promising startup.
The idea behind Tripea is that instead of having to input a destination, you will be able to fill out your budget and other preferences and the site will give you options for where you can go on vacation.
Tripea is headquartered in Lima and is supported by a team of four entrepreneurs and three advisors.
You can see the company's deck here.
While currently based in Palo Alto, BitPagos was started by Argentinian Sebastian Serrano and still has an office in Buenos Aires. The startup is to trying help merchants around the world collect and accept bitcoins. For now, BitPagos is focusing on the hotel and travel industry.
Last month, the startup announced it had raised a seed round of $US600,000 led by investors like Pantera Capital, Tim Draper, Barry Silbert, Boost Bitcoin Fund, and Amasia.
Easy Vino was developed in the incubator Startup-Chile, and it now operates in Chile and Brazil. The startup helps restaurants develop wine lists and provides an app that customers can use to select wine with their meal.
According to CNN, more than 100 restaurants use the Easy Vino app. That startup's owner, Hugo Bernardo, is now trying to bring it to Silicon Valley.
Brazil-based startup Easy Taxi lets people in 27 countries tap into the car-sharing craze popularised by Uber, Lyft, and others.
Funded by Rocket Internet, Easy Taxi has about 30,000 drivers in its system and recently announced further funding form the Latin America Internet Holding.
Mural.ly is a collaboration tool that lets users add links and web content to a Pinterest-like Google Doc.
The startup launched in the end of 2012 with seed funding from investors like Intel Capital, 500 Startups, NXTP Labs, and Alta Ventures Mexico. Mural.ly's development team is still based in Buenos Aires, but the startup's CEO currently lives in San Francisco.
Dafiti, an ecommerce startup out of Rocket Internet, is a fairly simple online shopping site for apparel and shoes. It was launched in 2011 and has since become one of the key online fashion players.
The startup has raised at least $249 million dollars, including about $20 million in equity investment World Bank Group's IFC.
XMarket will be an online marketplace for real estate, cars, and secondhand items. Today the startup announced $US850,000 in seed funding, and they plan to launch in Brazil in the fourth quarter of 2014.
Before working on XMarket, the startup's CEO, Lonny Szneiberg, founded Investing.com which has since been acquired.
