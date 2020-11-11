These are the 9 'dictionary' stocks investors should hold onto as the reopening trade stages a comeback, Fundstrat says

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Monday’s 10% rally in “epicentre” stocks was a “baby-step” in what is set to become a violent rotation once a road-map is set to return to a normal post-pandemic world, Fundstrat said.

While Lee has advised clients to buy these beleaguered stocks in anticipation of a positive COVID-19 vaccine development, he also suggests holding onto 9 growth-oriented stocks that proved their worth during the pandemic.

Here are the 9 “dictionary” stocks investors should hold onto even as a a post-pandemic world is within reach.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Fundstrat’s Tom Lee has advised clients to buy the “epicentre” stocks in anticipation of a successful vaccine being developed.

“Epicentre” stocks are those that were most harmed by the onset of the pandemic and are now set to benefit from the reopening of the economy. These include airlines, casinos, restaurants and so on.

Lee was able to take a small victory lap on Monday, after news of a successful COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNtech led to a near 10% surge in the “epicentre” basket of stocks.

And while Lee remains bullish into 2021 on the reopening trade, investors should continue to hold onto 9 growth stocks that proved their worth throughout the pandemic and whose names have become almost synonymous with the services they provide, according to a Tuesday note sent to clients.

According to Lee, rather than a rotation out of growth stocks and into cyclicals, investors will buy the “epicentre” stocks with the $US4.5 trillion in cash that is sitting on the sidelines.

“Keep the ‘dictionary’ stocks since money is coming from the sidelines,” Lee explained.

Lee expects “generational growth” to continue from many of the mega cap growth stocks that thrived during the pandemic.

“After all, in this pandemic, many have become ‘dictionary’ words and this arguably means they have staying power,” Lee said.

Here are the 9 “dictionary” stocks investors should hold onto even as a a post-pandemic world is within reach.



1. Zoom

2. Netflix

3. Microsoft

4. Facebook

5. Peloton

6. Amazon

7. Google

8. Snap

9. Slack

“These have become central to our lives and will continue to be useful even after the pandemic ends,” Lee said.



