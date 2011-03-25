The 9 Craziest Things 2012 Presidential Candidate Michele Bachmann Has Ever Said

Photo: AP

U.S. Rep. Michele Bachmann dropped major hints today about her intention to run for the 2012 GOP presidential nomination, with CNN reporting that she plans to form an exploratory committee by June. Bachmann has become ubiquitous in the national media as the Tea Party’s poster woman, attracting attention for her lightning-rod comments, frequent slips of the tongue and ability to drive Chris Matthews crazy. Her gaffes, however, only seem to make her supporters love her more.



We’ve compiled a greatest-hits of Bachmann’s most controversial statements and public blunders. Let us know if we missed any you think should be on the list.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.