The 36 Biggest Brands, Celebrities, TV Shows And Media Names On Twitter

There’s this micro-blogging service called Twitter and even though Google CEO Eric Schmidt says it’s “a poor man’s email,” everyone – especially online PR firms – feels like they need to be on it now.



Digital brand management firm Electric Artists (not the video game-maker) is tracking the most popular brands, media people, TV shows and celebrities on Twitter. Click through to see how things stand in real-time, but here’s their charts as of this morning.

Brands:

Celebrities:

Media:

TV:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.