9 Apps You Should Be Using To Read Stuff On The Web

Each day we come across a huge amount of content on the web. It’s a hassle keeping track of everything.If you’re like us, you typically don’t have enough time to read all the articles that come across your Twitter, Facebook, and RSS feeds during the day.
That’s where read it later services come into play. These apps allow you to catalogue articles and create a personal archive of items we care about.
We ranked our favourite read it later services here.
Facebook is currently testing a save it later feature.
Although it isn't available to everyone just yet, we see this as an excellent way to save links that people share across the social network.
Clipboard is the self-proclaimed 'best way to save and share anything online.' Think of Clipboard as a use it later service instead of a read it later service.
The site encourages you clip recipes, organise your vacation, and even plan your research.
Price: Free
Kippt encourages you to collect what is important and also follow your interests. The company is aiming to tackle a common problem across the internet: archiving things that you come across.
Kippt wants its users to build their knowledge and organise how individuals find, read, store, and search information that you stumble across on the web.
Price: Free
Tumblr isn't a read it later service, but you can use it as a simple and easy way to keep track of all your favourite links.
The micro-blogging service's mobile app makes it easy for you to view your saved items on the go.
Price: Free
Pinterest is an excellent way to keep track of your favourite links, videos, articles and pretty much anything you find across the web.
The site encourages you to 'Pin' items for sharing. Pinterest says, 'people use pinboards to plan their weddings, decorate their homes, and organise their favourite recipes.'
You can also browse pinboards created by other people, so you may just find something that peaks your interests too.
Price: Free (mobile app available for iOS)
We're really enjoying our experience with Snip.It.
Snip.It is simple. You find an article, snip it by using a bookmarklet installed in your browser, and that's it.
Snip.It allows you to catalogue your favourite articles into collections that can be shared privately or publicly. The service integrates Twitter, so it's easy to share interesting things with your followers.
There isn't a Snip.It mobile app yet, but there is a mobile version of the site that can be accessed from your smartphone's browser.
Price: Free
Pocket's goal is similar to Instapaper. The service wants people to save content they find on the web to read at a more convenient time.
While Instapaper primarily focuses on text, pocket allows you to save an article, video, or full web page.
The content is saved and is later visible on any device -- phone, tablet, or computer.
Price: Free
Instapaper is the king of read it later apps. The service takes web articles, strips them down by removing images and ads to present you with a minimal easy to read article.
Instapaper was founded in 2008 and since then has continually improved the service. It is now available for the web, iOS, and Android.
Price: $2.99, available for iOS and Android (the web-based service is free)
You may think as Evernote as just another note-taking app, but there's a lot more to it than that.
Evernote can also act as a read it later service, so you can save articles along with important audio, text, and photo notes. It's the perfect app for storing everything you need to remember.
Price: Free (Available for iOS, Android, Windows Phone, and PC)
