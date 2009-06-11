Now It's The $15,000 Homebuyer Tax Credit?

The government continues its desperate effort to make the cost of dwelling more expensive. There’s already an $8,000 homebuyer tax credit, but it’s obviously not done enough, so Senators Johnny Isaacson and Christopher Dodd are proposing to up it to $15,000.



And, perhaps more importantly, they’re eliminating the income requirements. Under the previous tax credit, a couple had to have a combined income of less than $150,000. Now any upper-middle class homebuyer is eligible, and hopefully this will get the McMansion sales going again.

If you think about it, this is really just more quantitative easing, but in another form, since ultimately that tax credit will be paid for by borrowing or currency printing.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.