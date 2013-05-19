The 8 Richest People In Baseball

APWhen baseball players haggle with teams over contracts, it is often described as “millionaires fighting with billionaires.”
But in reality, there are surprisingly few billionaire owners in baseball.
When Forbes.com recently released the 2013 Billionaires List, 1,426 names were included and only eight of those billionaires have a significant stake in a major league baseball team.
Age: 63
Source of income: Wall Street trader
Overall rank on the Forbes Billionaires List: 974
Age: 71
Source of income: Gas pipelines
Overall rank on the Forbes Billionaires List: 931
Age: 85
Source of income: Nintendo
Overall rank on the Forbes Billionaires List: 831
Age: 51
Source of income: Gap clothing
Overall rank on the Forbes Billionaires List: 670
Age: 83
Source of income: Little Caesar's pizza chain
Overall rank on the Forbes Billionaires List: 527
Age: 87
Source of income: Real estate
Overall rank on the Forbes Billionaires List: 329
Age: 80
Source of income: Money management
Overall rank on the Forbes Billionaires List: 211
Age: 72
Source of income: Chairman of Liberty Media
Overall rank on the Forbes Billionaires List: 198
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.