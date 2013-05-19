The 8 Richest People In Baseball

Cork Gaines

APWhen baseball players haggle with teams over contracts, it is often described as “millionaires fighting with billionaires.”

But in reality, there are surprisingly few billionaire owners in baseball.

When Forbes.com recently released the 2013 Billionaires List, 1,426 names were included and only eight of those billionaires have a significant stake in a major league baseball team.

#8 John Henry, Boston Red Sox — Net Worth: $1.5 Billion

Age: 63

Source of income: Wall Street trader

Overall rank on the Forbes Billionaires List: 974

#7 Ray Davis, Texas Rangers — Net Worth: $1.6 Billion

Age: 71

Source of income: Gas pipelines

Overall rank on the Forbes Billionaires List: 931

#6 Hiroshi Yamauchi, Seattle Mariners — Net Worth: $1.8 Billion

Age: 85

Source of income: Nintendo

Overall rank on the Forbes Billionaires List: 831

#5 John Fisher, Oakland A's — Net Worth: $2.2 Billion

Age: 51

Source of income: Gap clothing

Overall rank on the Forbes Billionaires List: 670

#4 Michael Ilitch, Detroit Tigers — Net Worth: $2.7 Billion

Age: 83

Source of income: Little Caesar's pizza chain

Overall rank on the Forbes Billionaires List: 527

#3 Ted Lerner, Washington Nationals — Net Worth: $4.0 Billion

Age: 87

Source of income: Real estate

Overall rank on the Forbes Billionaires List: 329

#2 Charles Johnson, San Francisco Giants — Net Worth: $5.7 Billion

Age: 80

Source of income: Money management

Overall rank on the Forbes Billionaires List: 211

#1 John Malone, Atlanta Braves — Net Worth: $6.0 Billion

Age: 72

Source of income: Chairman of Liberty Media

Overall rank on the Forbes Billionaires List: 198

Now check out how much it costs to go see the most expensive teams

The 25 Most Expensive Teams To Watch In Person >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.