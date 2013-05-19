The 8 Richest People In Baseball

APWhen baseball players haggle with teams over contracts, it is often described as “millionaires fighting with billionaires.”



But in reality, there are surprisingly few billionaire owners in baseball.

When Forbes.com recently released the 2013 Billionaires List, 1,426 names were included and only eight of those billionaires have a significant stake in a major league baseball team.

