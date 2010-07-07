The 8 Most Expensive Cities In America

Mercer’s annual cost of living survey is designed to help corporations set salaries for international employees. For the rest of us, it provides a fascinating comparison.

Who knew a hamburger cost $7 in Honolulu?

New York rent is expensive, but who knew it was THAT much more than the rest of America?

Residents of these cities can take heart in one fact, however: these eight cities rank nowhere near the top of Mercer’s international list.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.