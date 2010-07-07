The 8 Most Expensive Cities In America

Mercer’s annual cost of living survey is designed to help corporations set salaries for international employees. For the rest of us, it provides a fascinating comparison.
Who knew a hamburger cost $7 in Honolulu?
New York rent is expensive, but who knew it was THAT much more than the rest of America?
Residents of these cities can take heart in one fact, however: these eight cities rank nowhere near the top of Mercer’s international list.
Global rank: 111/214
Rent of luxury two-bedroom apartment, unfurnished: $2,000
Movie ticket: $10.50
Music CD: $15.85
Cup of coffee, including service: $3.75
Fast food hamburger meal: $4.99
Gallon of mid-grade gas: $2.77
Gallon of milk: $3.98
Global rank: 102/214
Rent of luxury two-bedroom apartment, unfurnished: $1,700
Movie ticket: $8.75
Music CD: $18.95
Cup of coffee, including service: $4.25
Fast food hamburger meal: $7.01
Gallon of mid-grade gas: $3.30
Gallon of milk: $7.01
Global rank: 100/214
Rent of luxury two-bedroom apartment, unfurnished: $1,900
Movie ticket: $10.00
Music CD: $16.99
Cup of coffee, including service: $3.50
Fast food hamburger meal: $5.39
Gallon of mid-grade gas: $2.58
Gallon of milk: $3.67
Global rank: 93/214
Rent of luxury two-bedroom apartment, unfurnished: $2,400
Movie ticket: $10.50
Music CD: $18.59
Cup of coffee, including service: $4.50
Fast food hamburger meal: $6.19
Gallon of mid-grade gas: $3.07
Gallon of milk: $4.51
Global rank: 91/214
Rent of luxury two-bedroom apartment, unfurnished: $2,500
Movie ticket: $11.00
Music CD: $18.59
Cup of coffee, including service: $3.50
Fast food hamburger meal: $5.19
Gallon of mid-grade gas: $2.69
Gallon of milk: $4.77
Global rank: 83/214
Rent of luxury two-bedroom apartment, unfurnished: $2,200
Movie ticket: $11.00
Music CD: $16.99
Cup of coffee, including service: $3.50
Fast food hamburger meal: $6.29
Gallon of mid-grade gas: $2.88
Gallon of milk: $3.90
Global rank: 55/214
Rent of luxury two-bedroom apartment, unfurnished: $2,500
Movie ticket: $10.50
Music CD: $18.99
Cup of coffee, including service: $4.50
Fast food hamburger meal: $5.59
Gallon of mid-grade gas: $2.88
Gallon of milk: $3.98
Global rank: 27/214
Rent of luxury two-bedroom apartment, unfurnished: $4,000
Movie ticket: $12.00
Music CD: $15.21
Cup of coffee, including service: $4.40
Fast food hamburger meal: $5.95
Gallon of mid-grade gas: $2.99
Gallon of milk: $4.58
#1 Luanda, Angola
#2 Tokyo, Japan
#3 Ndjamena, Chad
#4 Moscow, Russia
#5 Geneva, Switzerland
Yes, that's two African cities you've never heard of.
