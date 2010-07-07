The 8 Most Expensive Cities In America

Gus Lubin
Mercer’s annual cost of living survey is designed to help corporations set salaries for international employees. For the rest of us, it provides a fascinating comparison.

Who knew a hamburger cost $7 in Honolulu?

New York rent is expensive, but who knew it was THAT much more than the rest of America?

Residents of these cities can take heart in one fact, however: these eight cities rank nowhere near the top of Mercer’s international list.

#8 Washington D.C.

Global rank: 111/214

Rent of luxury two-bedroom apartment, unfurnished: $2,000

Movie ticket: $10.50

Music CD: $15.85

Cup of coffee, including service: $3.75

Fast food hamburger meal: $4.99

Gallon of mid-grade gas: $2.77

Gallon of milk: $3.98

#7 Honolulu

Global rank: 102/214

Rent of luxury two-bedroom apartment, unfurnished: $1,700

Movie ticket: $8.75

Music CD: $18.95

Cup of coffee, including service: $4.25

Fast food hamburger meal: $7.01

Gallon of mid-grade gas: $3.30

Gallon of milk: $7.01

#6 Miami

Global rank: 100/214

Rent of luxury two-bedroom apartment, unfurnished: $1,900

Movie ticket: $10.00

Music CD: $16.99

Cup of coffee, including service: $3.50

Fast food hamburger meal: $5.39

Gallon of mid-grade gas: $2.58

Gallon of milk: $3.67

#5 San Francisco

Global rank: 93/214

Rent of luxury two-bedroom apartment, unfurnished: $2,400

Movie ticket: $10.50

Music CD: $18.59

Cup of coffee, including service: $4.50

Fast food hamburger meal: $6.19

Gallon of mid-grade gas: $3.07

Gallon of milk: $4.51

#4 Chicago

Global rank: 91/214

Rent of luxury two-bedroom apartment, unfurnished: $2,500

Movie ticket: $11.00

Music CD: $18.59

Cup of coffee, including service: $3.50

Fast food hamburger meal: $5.19

Gallon of mid-grade gas: $2.69

Gallon of milk: $4.77

#3 White Plains

Global rank: 83/214

Rent of luxury two-bedroom apartment, unfurnished: $2,200

Movie ticket: $11.00

Music CD: $16.99

Cup of coffee, including service: $3.50

Fast food hamburger meal: $6.29

Gallon of mid-grade gas: $2.88

Gallon of milk: $3.90

#2 Los Angeles

Global rank: 55/214

Rent of luxury two-bedroom apartment, unfurnished: $2,500

Movie ticket: $10.50

Music CD: $18.99

Cup of coffee, including service: $4.50

Fast food hamburger meal: $5.59

Gallon of mid-grade gas: $2.88

Gallon of milk: $3.98

#1 New York

Global rank: 27/214

Rent of luxury two-bedroom apartment, unfurnished: $4,000

Movie ticket: $12.00

Music CD: $15.21

Cup of coffee, including service: $4.40

Fast food hamburger meal: $5.95

Gallon of mid-grade gas: $2.99

Gallon of milk: $4.58

And the top global cities

#1 Luanda, Angola

#2 Tokyo, Japan

#3 Ndjamena, Chad

#4 Moscow, Russia

#5 Geneva, Switzerland

Yes, that's two African cities you've never heard of.

