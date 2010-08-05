The 8 Interview Questions You Need To Ask When Hiring

Photo: Wikimedia TA230773651

The jobless recovery can be a blessing and a curse for businesses looking to hire.On the one hand, rarely have there been so many people vying for employment at your company.



On the other hand, most of those people don’t necessarily want to work for your company as much as they want to work for a company. Any company.

That means there are overqualified, under-qualified and simply desperate candidates looking for a position to hold them over until a bigger company beckons. Mixed in there somewhere are people who actually covet the job at hand.

Merely sorting through resumes is a good first step, but it’s hardly comprehensive enough to ensure you hire the right person. You need to conduct interviews to differentiate where resumes can’t. But what kinds of questions should you ask?

The best queries limit the job seeker’s ability to lie or exaggerate, while eliciting responses that clue you in to the person’s character and fit at the company.

