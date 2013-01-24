Asian Skyscrapers Dominate A New List Of The World's Fastest Elevators

The first commercial passenger elevator was installed by the Otis Elevator Company in 1857 in New York City. It climbed at a then-staggering rate of 40 feet per minute.Today, an Otis elevator in the Burj Khalifa tower in Dubai soars up at a speed of 22 mph. And it didn’t even top a new ranking of the fastest elevators in the world from Emporis, a database of construction projects.

The list is dominated by elevators located in Asia, including China, Taiwan, and Japan.

#5 Jin Mao Tower — Shanghai, China

Speed: 1,791 feet/min, 20 mph

Height: 1,381 feet

Time From Ground To Roof*: 46 seconds

Elevator Supplier: Mitsubishi

Fun Fact: The Jin Mao Tower has a total of 130 operating elevators, which includes the two express elevators in the basement.

Source: Emporis

*If travelling at full velocity

#4 John Hancock centre — Chicago, USA

Speed: 1,801 feet/min, 20.5 mph

Height: 1,129 feet

Time From Ground To Roof*: 38 seconds

Elevator Supplier: Otis

Fun Fact: Instead of taking the elevator, visitors can also take the stairway from the main lobby to
the 'Observatory.' It has a total of 1,632 steps.

Source: Emporis

*If travelling at full velocity

#3 (tie) China World Trade centre Tower III — Beijing, China

Speed: 1,968.5 feet/min, 22 mph

Height: 1,083 feet

Time From Ground To Roof*: 33 seconds

Elevator Supplier: Schindler

Fun Fact: These elevators reach their full velocity of 22 mph in eleven seconds.

Source: Emporis

*If travelling at full velocity

#3 (tie) Shanghai World Financial centre — Shanghai, China

Speed: 1,968.5 feet/min, 22 mph

Height: 1,614 feet

Time From Ground To Roof*: 49 seconds

Elevator Supplier: ThyssenKrupp

Fun Fact: The four double-decker elevators in the building are used to reach the sky lobby at 787 feet with a capacity of roughly 4,400 pounds each.

Source: Emporis

*If travelling at full velocity

#3 (tie) Sunshine 60 Building — Tokyo, Japan

Speed: 1,968.5 feet/min, 22 mph

Height: 787 feet

Time From Ground To Roof*: 24 seconds

Elevator Supplier: Mitsubishi

Fun Fact: In good weather, visitors to the observation deck of the Sunshine 60 Building can see as far as 62 miles.

Source: Emporis

*If travelling at full velocity

#3 (tie) Burj Khalifa — Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Speed: 1,968.5 feet/min, 22 mph

Height: 2,717 feet

Time From Ground To Roof*: 1 minute 22 seconds

Elevator Supplier: Otis

Fun Fact: These double-decker elevators have a capacity of 12 to 14 people per cabin.

Source: Emporis

*If travelling at full velocity

#2 Yokohama Landmark Tower — Yokohama, Japan

Speed: 2,460 feet/min, 28 mph

Height: 971 feet

Time From Ground To Roof*: 24 seconds

Elevator Supplier: Mitsubishi

Fun Fact: Yokohama Landmark Tower has a total of 79 elevators, which includes the fastest elevator in Japan.

Source: Emporis

*If travelling at full velocity

#1 Taipei 101 — Taipei, Taiwan

Speed: 3,313 feet/min, 37.7 mph

Height: 1,670 feet

Time From Ground To Roof*: 30 seconds

Elevator Supplier: Toshiba

Fun Fact: Each of these two high-speed elevators cost more than $2 million.

Source: Emporis

*If travelling at full velocity

