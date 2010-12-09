The 8 Coolest Gifts College Football Players Get For Playing In Bowl Games

Kevin Baumer
xbox controller

Photo: futurilla via Flickr

Outside of the thrill and accomplishment players get from reaching one of the dozens of post season bowl games, players also clean up with an assortment of different gifts.It’s the one exception to the eligibility rules that forbid schools, boosters, agents or anyone else from giving gift to college athletes.

Sports Business Journal is compiling a list of all the Bowl Swag, but we’ve picked out our favourites.

From iPods to Xboxs, there are some serious perks to making it to any bowl game … even the Beef ‘O’ Brady’s St. Petersburg Bowl!

Microsoft Xbox 360 4GB (Beef 'O' Brady's St. Petersburg Bowl, Valero Alamo Bowl)

iPod Touch (R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl, Texas Bowl)

$420 shopping spree from Best Buy (Champs Sports Bowl, Capital One Bowl)

Nikon S70 Touchscreen Digital Camera (GoDaddy.com Bowl)

Altec Lansing inMotion Portable Speaker (Military Bowl)

Kicker EB141 earbuds (Sheraton Hawaii Bowl, Valero Alamo Bowl)

Oakley Fuel Cell sunglasses (New Mexico Bowl)

Also given at Beef 'O' Brady's St. Petersburg, Sheraton Hawaii, BBVA Compass Bowls

Fossil watch (BCS National Championship Game)

Also given at the Texas, Valero Alamo, Franklin American Mortgage Music City, Bridgepoint Education Holiday, Autozone Liberty, Chick-fil-A, Outback, Gator, Rose Bowl Game, Fiesta, Kraft Fight Hunger, and San Diego County Credit Union Poinsettia Bowls

Some of these guys will go to the NFL which means they might play for one of these guys...

The 16 Best Candidates For NFL Head Coaching Jobs Next Season >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.