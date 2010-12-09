The 8 Coolest Gifts College Football Players Get For Playing In Bowl Games

Photo: futurilla via Flickr

Outside of the thrill and accomplishment players get from reaching one of the dozens of post season bowl games, players also clean up with an assortment of different gifts.It’s the one exception to the eligibility rules that forbid schools, boosters, agents or anyone else from giving gift to college athletes.



Sports Business Journal is compiling a list of all the Bowl Swag, but we’ve picked out our favourites.

From iPods to Xboxs, there are some serious perks to making it to any bowl game … even the Beef ‘O’ Brady’s St. Petersburg Bowl!

