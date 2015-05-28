The 8 biggest drinking mistakes to avoid

While we wouldn’t want to stifle the fun by pushing a rule book on appropriate drinks etiquette, the following pillars of social imbibing are sure to resonate with many.

Break them at your peril!

Showing up empty-handed to a party

We all know that person, the one who turns up empty-handed to a gathering, drinks all the wine, scoffs the snacks then leaves with a smile on their face.

Considered the height of rudeness by many, showing up to a party empty-handed is sure to rub even the most placid of hosts up the wrong way.

Stash a bottle of wine in a bag and avoid being the subject of displeased mutterings among your peers.

Cocktail umbrellas

There is a time and place for cocktail umbrellas. At their best the well-worn cocktail accessory is rather outdated. At worst they are just horribly tacky.

Unless you are serving up Tequila Sunrises at a Hawaiian luau or sunning yourself on some tropical beach, our feeling is that paper umbrellas should be left well alone.

If you are feeling adventurous, join the world’s top bartenders and have a go at creating a creative cocktail garnish to talk about, from roast chicken and batteries to raw fish and beef. Check out some of the best here.

Pouring your own drink in public

Photo: Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images

In Japan it is considered extremely rude to pour your own drink. Social etiquette suggests that the host should pour everyone else’s drink first, with another person expected to reciprocate and pour the host’s. If at a formal event, do not drink until everyone has a glass and raises it giving a collective “kampai” (cheers!).

More generally, a good host will always make sure their guests are attended to before themselves.

Mixing alcohol with energy drinks

Popular they might be, mixing alcohol with energy drinks is a no-no in our book.

We’re not saying that you shouldn’t drink such concoctions, but anyone that prefers a vodka Red Bull over say, a gin and tonic is likely to be on the fast track to a headache and a night they can’t remember. At the least, they probably aren’t too interested in what a drink actually tastes of. Have you ever heard someone say there is too much vodka in my vodka Red Bull?

Putting the ice in last

Picture: TBWAHakuhodo

Putting ice in a mixed drink last, or worse, to chill a glass of wine, can really rub people up the wrong way. For a sophisticated serve, always put the ice in first to avoid unnecessary splash back.

Photo: Getty

When it comes to putting ice cubes in wine, it depends on the setting and quality of wine. If quaffing an average bottle with friends on a hot evening, load your glass up with as much ice as you like. But if you’ve paid a decent penny for a bottle, avoid the ice tray.

Diluting a wine with ice cubes could not only offend your host, but also alter a wine’s balance.

Waving down the bartender

You might think it an effective way to get their attention, but waving emphatically at a bartender from a crowd of thirsty punters is more likely to just irritate them and make you wait longer. Waving cash or clicking your fingers is equally frowned upon.

As a side point, respect a bar queue! We all want to get served but barging in front of someone clearly ahead of you or replying yes to a bartender’s call for ‘who’s next’ when you clearly were not is just plain rude.

Pouring beer at the wrong angle

Photo: Adam Berry/Getty Images

Pouring a beer correctly is second nature to any bartender worth his salt, but so often overlooked by the non-beer drinking public when offering drinks to friends. No one wants a top-heavy pint with a wacky beer to foam ratio.

Tilt the glass at a 45 degree angle to achieve the perfect pour.

Simply drinking too much

(Ryan Pierse / Getty Images)

We’ve all been there. You’ve had a good night and are feeling pleasantly oiled when someone who has had one too many, let’s call him Alan, stumbles into view, obnoxiously dominates conversation and proclaims this to be the “best party ever”, or some other emphatic declaration.

Inevitably some poor soul is charged with taking Alan aside, standing him up straight and plying him with water under the pretense that it is vodka before piling him into a taxi as the driver looks on worryingly, clearly hoping his fare doesn’t discharge over his recently steam-cleaned backseat.

Take our advice. Don’t be Alan.

Read the original article on The Drinks Business. Copyright 2015. Follow The Drinks Business on Twitter.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.