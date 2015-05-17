The 8 biggest companies in Australia

34 Australian companies have made it to the Forbes 2000 list in 2015 — an annual compilation of the world’s largest and most powerful public companies.

Commonwealth Bank has come out on top with a market value of $117.1 billion and assets of $696.2 billion.

Next is BHP Billiton with a market value of $119.5 billion and assets of $146.1 billion.

Based on revenues, profits, assets and market value, this year’s list saw companies from over 60 countries for a combined revenue of $39 trillion.

The bull market has helped spur the 9% growth in the total market value of the Global 2000 – the highest among the four metrics.

China’s four biggest banks — for the first time — took out the top four spots with the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China topping the list for a third consecutive year.

The annual snapshot also reveals the dominance of the United States in the global business landscape, leading the list with 579 companies in the Global 2000.

Here are the Australian entries.

1. Commonwealth Bank Getty Images. 2. BHP Billiton Ryan Pierse/Getty Images. 3. Westpac Banking Group Getty/Cameron Spencer. 4. ANZ Getty Images. 5. National Australia Bank Vince Caligiuri/Getty Images. 6. Wesfarmers Getty/ Ian Waldi 7. Telstra James Alcock/Getty Images 8. Woolworths Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

