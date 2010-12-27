The 8 Best Special Edition Sneakers NBA Players Wore On Christmas

Photo: NiceKicks.com

If the NBA season doesn’t really start until Christmas, then it’s the perfect time for the lucrative basketball footwear industry to spark your interest.And there’s no better way to do so than outfitting its biggest stars in spotlight-stealing sneakers.



What began with a few players wearing red and green sneakers, has exploded into teams full of holiday inspired footwear.

This year, Nike decided on a new direction to stand tall among a sea of similarly coloured holiday shoes.

Two of its biggest stars donned neon.

Kobe Bryant debuted lime-green “Grinch” sneakers and several teammates followed suit. The Thunder introduced a special edition, bright yellow version of Kevin Durant’s sneakers. You couldn’t take your eyes off of them.

But those were just a few of the most memorable sneakers worn yesterday. With the help of NiceKicks.com we take a look at the best of them.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.