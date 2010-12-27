The 8 Best Special Edition Sneakers NBA Players Wore On Christmas

Adam Fusfeld
Lakers Nike Sneakers Christmas NBA Basketball Grinch

Photo: NiceKicks.com

If the NBA season doesn’t really start until Christmas, then it’s the perfect time for the lucrative basketball footwear industry to spark your interest.And there’s no better way to do so than outfitting its biggest stars in spotlight-stealing sneakers.

What began with a few players wearing red and green sneakers, has exploded into teams full of holiday inspired footwear.

This year, Nike decided on a new direction to stand tall among a sea of similarly coloured holiday shoes.

Two of its biggest stars donned neon. 

Kobe Bryant debuted lime-green “Grinch” sneakers and several teammates followed suit.  The Thunder introduced a special edition, bright yellow version of Kevin Durant’s sneakers. You couldn’t take your eyes off of them.

But those were just a few of the most memorable sneakers worn yesterday. With the help of NiceKicks.com we take a look at the best of them.

Oklahoma City Thunder's Yield For Yellow Nike KD IIIs

Ray Allen's Alpha Jordan Team I

Reggie Williams' Nike Hyperfuse

Patty Mills' Nike Zoom Hyperfuse

Jameer Nelson's Reebok Zig Slash

Lebron James' Nike LeBron v8.2

David Lee's Nike AirMax HyperDunks

Lakers' Grinch theme; Kobe Bryant third from left.

