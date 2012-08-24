Todd Akin's And 7 Other Of The Biggest Political Apology Ads Ever

Photo: AP

Missouri Rep. and Senate hopeful Todd Akin’s apology ad for his assertion that women’s bodies are able to prevent pregnancy in cases of “legitimate rape”—a comment that left the public, political, and medical worlds reeling—is only the most recent example of a long tradition of political apology commercials.

Akin’s 30-second TV spot succinctly expresses his regret for “using his words in the wrong way.”



There’s a certain art to a great apology ad. In the last decade, the standard format is that the spots: are 30-seconds long, play gentle elevator music, and show politicians in a seated or similarly casual and approachable position.

Jerry Springer—yes, that Jerry Springer—sprung for a 60-second spot in the ’80s. (He lost the race).

