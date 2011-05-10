The 8 Startup 2011 Finalists You Need To Meet

Photo: Mulling it Over via Flickr

A lot of companies applied to Business Insider’s Startup 2011 competition, but only eight finalists will be presenting today for the $100K prize.In case you don’t have a ticket, here’s a primer on each of the startups.



Read on to see if you can predict which company will be the winner and cast your vote in the comments.

AfterSteps helps people create and store a will online. Company: AfterSteps Founder: Jessica Bloomgarden How it works: More than 65% of people die unprepared. Handling all of their undecided affairs is difficult for remaining friends and family members, especially when they're grieving. AfterSteps educates people about the end-of-life process, helps them create wills, and passes along records to designated loved ones once the user passes away. Grovo Learning is like Rosetta Stone for the internet. Company: Grovo Learning Founders: Jeff Fernandez, Nick Narodny, Surag Mungekar How it works: 240 million people go online for the first time every year, and companies spend hundreds of thousands of dollars giving employees online training. Grovo wants to teach people how to use the internet. It's an embeddable, online education and training platform that helps people find sites and learn from them. It also helps sites acquire new users. Grovo creates 1-2 minute video lessons, quizzes, and notes that teach users how to use sites they're unfamiliar with. Honestly Now is a Q&A site where people can ask friends and experts for honest feedback. Company: Honestly Now Founders: Tereza Nemessanyi and Bob Petrie How it works: Most people have good intentions, which is why a friend might lie when asked about another friend's weight, or a husband might fib to his wife about liking her new haircut. Honestly Now does away with white lies. People can post questions to friends and experts who will respond then respond anonymously. Friends can vote honestly without the feedback ever being tied to their name. LetsGiftIt enables people to make contributions for group gifts. Company: LetsGiftIt Founders: Ryan O'Donnell (CEO) and Marco DiDomenico (CTO) How it works: Your boss' birthday is just around the corner, and all of your coworkers want to chip in on a gift. Rather than collecting money individually and having one person organise everything, LetsGiftIt allows everyone to contribute to the gift easily and evenly. Fun, social way for friends, family, and co-workers to make contributions for group gift-buying. Read more: http://www.businessinsider.com.au/startup2011/finalists#ixzz1LszovPya Quartzy is a marketplace for life-science supplies and services Company: Quartzy Founders: Jayant Kulkarni - CEO, Adam Regelmann - Chief Scientific Officer, Gregg Hammerman - COO How it works: Currently, scientists don't have a good way to manage their inventory. They lose a lot of time and money trying to maintain and manage it all. Quartzy's software enables them to keep track of inventory, analyse their spending, and cut back on duplicate orders. It also has a marketplace for life-science products so scientists can place and manage orders all on the same site. Use Scayl to send emails with unlimited attachment sizes. Company: Scayl Founders: Bill Kallman - CEO, Don Hoffman - CTO How it works: It's aggravating when you upload an email attachment, hit send, and realise your message was never received due to high file size. Scayl wants to improve email services by enabling unlimited attachment size support in a fast, cost-efficient manner. The service is free for users when they use the ad supported version, and Scayl's emails won't get caught in spam filters. Read more: http://www.businessinsider.com.au/startup2011/finalists#ixzz1LszspmkI ShinyAds is a fool-proof way for small businesses to buy online advertising campaigns Company: ShinyAds Founder: Roy Pereira How it works: A lot of local businesses want to advertise online, but it can be a lot of work for publishers, especially when the businesses aren't familiar with things like CPMs or impressions. ShinyAds allows publishers to automate sales, finances, and ad operations for small advertising campaigns in an easy-to-use platform. Local advertisers can hop on ShinyAds and purchase campaigns without any industry knowledge, graphic designers, or large budgets. Publishers just pay ShinyAds a small percentage of the ad buy once the campaign is complete. Read more: http://www.businessinsider.com.au/startup2011/finalists#ixzz1LszvLRN7 UberTags makes tech releases easy. Company: UberTags Founder: Jeremy Bieger How it works: Websites use snippets of code, or tags, to integrate new functionalities and content. But these tags can take weeks for tech teams to deploy. Even then, many deployments are not error-free. UberTags is a cloud-based Tag Management System that makes tag deployment as easy as possible. Tags load asynchronously which dramatically improves page load times too. For more cool NYC startups, check out: The 11 TechStars NYC Startups You Need To Know About >>

