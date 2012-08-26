The 8 Best Food Trucks In New York City

Photo: Facebook/Lukes Lobster
Food trucks are not a new craze, yet they’re still one of the most popular ways to eat in New York City.And as the craze grows, with more people opting to eat from trucks rather than traditional brick-and-mortar restaurants, the food trucks improve, offering high-quality gourmet concoctions that you can’t find anywhere else.
But with so many trucks traversing New York City’s streets, how do you know which ones are actually good?
The editors at Zagat recently came out with their list of New York’s 8 Best Food Trucks to help guide us. There are a few unconventional ice cream trucks, a Korean taco truck and a roving waffle mobile.
Location: @kelvinslush
Kelvin makes addictive slush drinks, like ginger slush with blueberries and citrus slush with fresh mint, which are perfect for cooling you down on a hot summer day.
Location: 71st and York Ave.
Parked on the Upper East Side, Yvonne's Jamaican serves up a changing roster of traditional Jamaican and Caribbean food, like jerk chicken, curried goat or oxtail stew. There's often a line, but it's worth waiting for.
Location: @waffletruck
This fleet of roving waffle-making trucks offers a taste of Belgium, with their authentic and delicious pressed waffles, which can be topped with a variety of sweet and savory 'dinges' (toppings).
Location: @korillabbq
This cool Korean BBQ truck serves tasty grilled meats and veggies with sticky rice. They also make Korean tacos topped with items like spicy kimchi.
Location: @taimmobile
This mobile vegetarian Israeli food vendor serves arguably the best falafel in the city: it's fried, crispy and incredibly flavorful. Pair that falafel sandwich with saffron aïoli fries, one of their fresh salads or a smoothie.
Be prepared to wait.
Location: @coolhausNY
This L.A. import serves incredible freshly-made ice cream sandwiches made from quality ingredients like artisanal ice cream sandwiched between locally-made cookies.
Location: @lukeslobsterny
Nauti, Luke's Lobster's food truck, serves meaty and satisfying Maine lobster rolls. It's a bit pricier than other food trucks (it is lobster, after all), but it's still worth chasing after.
