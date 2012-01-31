The 76ers Are Interested In Trading For Amar'e Stoudemire

Photo: AP Images

Sitting at 14-6 and atop the Eastern Conference’s Atlantic division, the Philadelphia 76ers have proven teams don’t need star players to achieve success in today’s NBA, but they still wouldn’t mind having a go-to guy in the middle.The 76ers have called the New York Knicks to express their interest in acquiring All-Star forward Amar’e Stoudemire, according to CSN Philadelphia (via Pro Basketball Talk).



Nothing is said to be imminent or even in the early stages other than just talk, the source said. Nevertheless, in past seasons the Sixers were reportedly discussing trade scenarios with the Phoenix Suns in order to acquire Stoudemire.

With his numbers down from a year ago, Stoudemire is said to be unhappy with his current role with the Knicks. Carmelo Anthony’s arrival is being blamed as the main culprit.

As the report states, Philadelphia has merely put out feelers to see what New York thinks.

One key issue in any deal of this magnitude, of course, is Stoudemire’s contract: he’s owed upwards of $18 million per season through 2015. Due to his high salary Andre Iguodala would most likely be part of a trade for Stoudemire, but then the question becomes: who else? New York would probably want a combination of Jrue Holiday, Thaddeus Young, and/or Evan Turner. Would Philadelphia really be interested in blowing up their young nucleus for Amar’e?

We have our doubts.

Philadelphia is a defence-first team, riding on the high of a fairly easy schedule, and hoping a shortened 66-game season means they can slide into the playoffs on fresh legs.

Unlike the Amar’e for Dwight Howard nonsense from a few weeks ago, though, this rumour shouldn’t be dismissed. Philadelphia execs are clearly interested, having already looked into acquiring Stoudemire when he was in Phoenix.

The 76ers play Chicago, San Antonio, Miami, Orlando, and both LA teams between now and February 10. If the Knicks continue to spiral downward and Philly higher ups continue to think an offensive jolt is what they need, don’t be surprised if this rumour gains more legs as the March 15 trade deadline approaches.

