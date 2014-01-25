The 70 Best New Buildings Of The Year

Melissa Stanger, Melia Robinson
Wanangkura Stadium

Great architects know how to meld personality and functionality in the astounding buildings they design.

Our friends at ArchDaily are determining the best new buildings from around the world. After receiving nominations from more than 3,500 projects featured on its site in the past year, the publication is asking readers to vote for their favourites.

We’re taking a closer look at the nominees grouped by categories from commercial architecture to housing. Vote for your favourites at ArchDaily through January 29.

COMMERCIAL ARCHITECTURE: Fuel Station + McDonalds, Georgia

Architect: Giorgi Khmaladze

Coach Omotesando Flagship, Japan

Architect: OMA

Emporia, Sweden

Architect: Wingårdhs

Loja Fernando Jaeger, Brazil

Architect: SuperLimão Studio

Mercat Encants, Spain

Architect: b720 Fermín Vázquez Arquitectos

CULTURAL ARCHITECTURE: Theatre 95, France

Architect: gpaa

The Blue Planet, Denmark

Architect: 3XN

House of the Arts, Portugal

Architect: Future Architecture Thinking

Danish National Maritime Museum, Denmark

Architect: BIG

Heydar Aliyev Center, Azerbaijan

Architect: Zaha Hadid Architects

EDUCATIONAL ARCHITECTURE: Braamcamp Freire, Portugal

Architect: CVDB arquitectos

Basic And Secondary School Of Sever Do Vouga, Portugal

Architect: Pedro Domingos Arquitectos

After-School Child Care Gistel, Belgium

Architect: Buro II & Archi+I

Krishna P. Singh Center for Nanotechnology, United States

Architect: WEISS/MANFREDI

Vol Walker Hall & the Steven L Anderson Design Center, United States

Architect: Marlon Blackwell Architect

HEALTHCARE ARCHITECTURE: Alcácer do Sal Residences, Portugal

Architect: Aires Mateus

Chiyodanomori Dental Clinic, Japan

Architect: Hironaka Ogawa

ASU Health Service, United States

Architect: Lake Flato Architects

Hospital in Puyo, Ecuador

Architect: Pm, Mt

SOGA - Sounds of Gaia, Mexico

Architect: casaPública

HOSPITALITY ARCHITECTURE: PARKROYAL on Pickering, Singapore

Architect: WOHA

Kontum Indochine Café, Vietnam

Architect: Vo Trong Nghia Architects

De Lemos, Portugal

Architect: Carvalho Araújo, Arquitectura e Design

Tree Snake Houses, Portugal

Architect: Luís Rebelo de Andrade + Tiago Rebelo de Andrade

Red Pepper House, Kenya

Architect: Urko Sanchez Architects

HOUSES: Edgeland House, United States

Architect: Bercy Chen Studio

House GePo, Belgium

Architect: Open Y Office

Cube House, Brazil

Architect: Studio MK27 - Marcio Kogan + Suzana Glogowski

Binh Thanh House, Vietnam

Architect: Vo Trong Nghia Architects + Sanuki + Nishizawa architects

Two Hulls, Canada

Architect: Mackay-Lyons Sweetapple Architects

HOUSING: Hoogvliet, The Netherlands

Architect: VMX Architects

Luna Apartments, Australia

Architect: Elenberg Fraser

Social Housing in Madrid, Spain

Architect: Iñaqui Carnicero Architecture Oficce

Row-Houses in Bom Sucesso, Portugal

Architect: Inês Lobo Arquitectos

Tete in L'air, France

Architect: KOZ Architectes

INDUSTRIAL ARCHITECTURE: Hotchkiss Biomass Power Plant, United States

Architect: Centerbrook Architects and Planners

Hydro-electric Powerstation, Germany

Architect: becker architekten

Antinori Winery, Italy

Architect: Archea Associati

Arteche High Voltage Laboratory, Spain

Architect: ACXT Arquitectos

Chateau Cheval Blanc Winer, France

Architect: Christian de Portzamparc

INTERIOR ARCHITECTURE: Office-Garage, Poland

Architect: Ultra Architects

Pulsate, United Kingdom

Architect: Lily Jencks + Nathanael Dorent

FINE, United States

Architect: Boora Architects

Consexto Lab, Portugal

Architect: consexto

Walmart Sao Paulo, Brazil

Architect: Estudio Guto Requena

OFFICES: Technogym Village, Italy

Architect: Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel and Partners

48 North Canal Road, Singapore

Architect: WOHA

Shenzhen Stock Exchange HQ, China

Architect: OMA

Aquitanis Headquarters, France

Architect: Platform Architectures

PGE GiEk Concern Headquarters, Poland

Architect: FAAB Architektura Adam Bialobrzeski | Adam Figurski

PUBLIC ARCHITECTURE: Fire Station in Santo Tirso, Portugal

Architect: Alvaro Siza

Newbern Town Hall, United States

Architect: Auburn University Rural Studio

Autostadt Roof and Service Pavilion, Germany

Architect: Graft Architects

Metro Cable Caracas, Venezuela

Architect: Urban-Think Tank

Pedestrian Bridge, United States

Architect: Miró Rivera Architects

REFURBISHMENT: N10-Eiras Sports Facility, Portugal

Architect: Comoco

Lille Modern Art Museum, France

Architect: Manuelle Gautrand Architecture

Ataranzas Municipal Market Restoration Project, Spain

Architect: Aranguren & Gallegos Arquitectos

Factory Jaffa House, Israel

Architect: Pitsou Kedem Architects

Three Cusps Chalet, Portugal

Architect: Tiago do Vale Arquitectos

RELIGIOUS ARCHITECTURE: Cistercian Abbey Church, United States

Architect: Cunningham Architects

Forest Chapel, Japan

Architect: Hironaka Ogawa & Associates

Saint John Baptist Chapel, Spain

Architect: Alejandro Beautell

Chapel of St. Albert the Great, United Kingdom

Architect: Simpson & Brown

Interior Remodeling of St. Moritz Church, Germany

Architect: John Pawson

SPORTS ARCHITECTURE: Wanangkura Stadium, Australia

Architect: ARM Architecture

Pasarón Stadium, Spain

Architect: ACXT Arquitectos

Gammel Hellerup Gymnasium, Denmark

Architect: BIG

Archery Hall & Boxing Club, Japan

Architect: FT Architects

Jornalista Mário Filho Stadium -- Maracanã, Brazil

Architect: Fernandes Arquitetos Associados

