The 70 Best New Buildings Of The Year

Great architects know how to meld personality and functionality in the astounding buildings they design.

Our friends at ArchDaily are determining the best new buildings from around the world. After receiving nominations from more than 3,500 projects featured on its site in the past year, the publication is asking readers to vote for their favourites.

We’re taking a closer look at the nominees grouped by categories from commercial architecture to housing. Vote for your favourites at ArchDaily through January 29.

