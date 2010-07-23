The 7 Troublemakers You Should Avoid At Your Startup

Yes, a long title, but its a big job. First, this person will seek the addition of incremental holidays to the company calendar. What no Veteran's Day? We don't get off the week between Christmas and New Year's? Friday before Easter or the Monday after? Well, you get the idea.

This contributor will also 'represent' the feelings of employees to management without consulting many of them first. There's no who in this group, its a group of 'everybody'. So, if you're a company leader and you ask 'who' said that, the probable response is that everybody says that. Unless, the question is 'who thinks I'm being a jerk about this?' and the Union Leader has a score to settle with someone.

Finally, this person usually investigates and shares salary data for the purpose of fomenting general dissension within the company. This can be useful between two parties or as another representation to management -- 'People are unhappy that Sam makes so much' or 'People over at comparable start up make more than us'. You might ask how do you know this information but the source will be akin to 'that's what I'm hearing'. It is also fun to say 'Do you think Sam is fairly paid or could you do his job?'.