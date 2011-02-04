The 7 Strategic Industries The Chinese Government Loves And Why You Should Too

The Chinese government announced its 7 strategic industries for investment in October of last year, and now they’re gearing up new support regimes for each, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch.



Everything from tax cuts to government subsidies are on the agenda to support a multitude of companies aiming to take China into the modern age.

The 7 strategic industries are pretty much exactly what you expect:

Energy saving and environmental protection (clean energy technology)

Next generation IT (modernization of the country’s telecommunications infrastructure)

Bio-technology (pharma and vaccine manufacturers)

High end equipment (aeroplanes, satellites, manufacturing technology)

New energy (nuclear, wind, solar)

New materials (rare earths)

New energy cars (electric and hybrid cars, batteries)

While the list may look like the sort of thing rattled off at the U.S. President’s State of the Union address, these initiatives are actually likely to be followed up on, likely at March 5’s National People’s Congress.

If you’re trying to get in before things really kick off, however, it might be worth it to dig a little deeper and see what companies will benefit from the new government support.

#1 Energy saving and environmental protection What's that: These are new technologies and businesses that cater to China's pollution and energy consumption problem. Where to invest: Everything from energy efficient automobiles, to companies producing clean coal, to producers of energy efficient light bulbs. Potential companies: Broad Ocean Motor (002249 CH), Beijing New Building Materials (000786 CH) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch #2 New generation IT What's that: A complete revamp of China's IT infrastructure to combine the telecommunications industries with internet and cable, as well as modernize mobile phone networks. Where to invest: Not in existing telecommunications companies, which will slip behind in the modernization. Instead, look to firms that will be involved in the integration activities. Potential companies: Gehua CATV (600037 CH), 300079 (CH) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch #3 Biotechnology What's that: Everything from companies that work in Chinese traditional medicine to those than manufacturer vaccines. Where to invest: All over the place; China's health care market is booming, and it's going to get even bigger as the population ages. Potential companies: For cancer treatment, Jiangsu Hengrui (600276 CH); for vaccines Beijing Tiantan (600161 CH) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch #4 Hi-end equipment What's that: This includes aeroplanes, satellite development, and intelligent manufacturing equipment. Where to invest: In aircraft, as both Chinese private sector and government demand surges. The same goes for satellites. Potential companies: AviChina (2357 HK), China Dongfanhong Spacesa (600118 CH) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch #5 New energy What's that: The typical glut of new energy technology: wind, solar, nuclear, and smart grids. Where to invest: That means get in on Chinese manufacturers likely to take advantage of government incentives. The pollution problem isn't going away and government funding is likely to be in place for some time. Potential companies: Harbin Power, for nuclear (1133 HK), Longyuan, for wind (916 HK) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch #6 New materials What's that: Variety of materials considered vital to Chinese interests, like rare earths and porcelain. Where to invest: In rare earths and magnetic materials Potential companies: China Rare Earth (769 HK), Baotou Steel Rare-Earth (600111 CH) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch #7 New energy cars What's that: Electric cars, but also hybrids, that make use of battery technology. Where to invest: Look into not just the car producers, but battery producers selling to domestic and foreign companies. Also, lithium miners. Potential companies: BYD, car and battery maker (1211 HK), Advanced Battery (ABAT US) Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Now, what about the China consumer? Here's what the Chinese consumer market will look like by 2015 >

