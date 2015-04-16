The 7 safest apps to send private and secure messages

The Edward Snowden revelations made it clearer than ever that your online messages are not safe from snooping.

With that in mind, technologists are now building better ways for people to shield their communications from prying eyes.

The technology driving most of these programs is called “end-to-end encryption,” which means that a message is ciphered before it’s sent and then deciphered after its received. This way, anyone looking to snoop on intermediary servers won’t be tablet to understand what the message says.

While end-to-end encryption is a known standard, it’s a hard practice for the layperson to adopt into their everyday work. Now developers are figuring out new ways to make message-sending as easy as possible using this kind of encryption.

