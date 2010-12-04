The 7 Reasons A World Cup In Qatar Is So Outrageously Stupid

Like every other sane person we know, the New York Times’s Nate Silver is dumbfounded by FIFA’s choice for the 2022 World Cup, Qatar.



He makes the case in a post you should read, titled “Qatar a Questionable World Cup Host.”

The bulletpoints:

1.5 million people live in Qatar, but most of them are migrant workers. The true population is closer to 200,000 – smaller than St. Petersburg, Florida.

Not only has Qatar’s team never qualified for a World Cup – it also a complete joke.

The outside temperature during games will reach 110 degrees. While stadiums will be cooled, the streets of Doha will not.

To host the games, Qatar will have to construct 12 brand new stadiums within a 20 mile radius. They will be dismantled after the tournament.

Giving the World Cup to Qatar prevents China from getting one until at least 2034.

Qatar is an undemocratic and backwards nation. Homosexuality is punishable by five years in prison.

The biggest point Silver leaves off is a simple one: The United States population is a huge consumer of sports with a gigantic media apparatus that is always looking for fresh content. By selecting Qatar over the US, FIFA is leaving billions of dollars on the table.

