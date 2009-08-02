The 7 People You Meet On Facebook (And How To Advertise To Them)

As everyone rushes on the covered wagons to find marketing gold in social-media land, I thought it made sense to provide some colour as it relates to users of social media.

I will preface this by saying that given a number of interests I have, and my primary job as connector at large, my friends and their friends of friends collectively represent a good cross section of people using Facebook. (I am saving Twitter for another day. One medium at a time, please.)

So away we go on the top “Lucky Seven” personalities on Facebook, with a little insight for the marketing gurus out there on how to approach each type.

Ad Age Digital DigitalNext MediaWorks 1. Super mum. As Tupac said, we got our name from a woman and our game from a woman. But make no mistake, no one has game like FB mums! Running marathons, running after kids, running a business, going to every sporting event under the sun. They still have time to post photos of the kids doing everything from sitting like a mushroom to throwing a temper tantrum because of a lost pacifier. Man, are they candid, too! Can someone please help me understand why Olivia got up at 4 am AGAIN? Another Soccer Game — aaaaargh! I can’t believe I’m at the Jonas Brothers — Blah! Marketer angle: You better give it to ’em straight. They don’t have time for fluff. Unless it’s on “Oprah.”

2. The Thing. If they’re into biking, running, sailing, going to concerts or sheep herding, every single update, and I mean every one of them, is going to relate to their one thing. Whatever the activity, I will assume that these people would make flapjacks during their run/bike/sail/etc. if they could. Marketer angle: Unless you have something that is laser-focused on appealing to their thing, making them better at their thing, or the new thing for their thing, fuggedabouit.

3. BraggaBROcious. Don’t let “Bro” confuse you. Men and women alike share this title, given to those who save all updates for incredible adventures that are typically reserved for the wealthy, or the Jonas Brothers. Just bungee jumped in Chile — what a rush! Can’t believe I’m hanging with Jay-Z — he’s taller in person! First-class flight to Vegas here I come! Marketer angle: If it’s going to make them feel like a master/mistress of the universe (even in their own mind), go for it and save no bell or whistle.

4. Emotionally Yours. These types are in search of therapy from their friends. I’m blown away by the honesty! From figuring out or trumpeting their love life, work life or other life, they’re in search of being heard. I just had a total blowout with my husband. Why are people so mean to me? So tired of being used. What a way to wake up! Hello, is anyone listening? Marketer angle: Are you listening? Or are you just part of the noise? Feel their pain/joy and have an answer to get them from A-Z. Or even A-B. Simple, right?

Continue reading at AdAge >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.