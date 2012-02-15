Here Are The 7 Dumbest 'Hallmark Holidays'

Photo: Hallmark Screen Grab

Even though Valentine’s Day has been celebrated for centuries, and the first American valentine was sent out decades before Hallmark’s creation, Feb. 14 often gets the bad rap of being a “Hallmark holiday” solely celebrated to benefit retail manufacturers.While greeting card companies greatly benefit from the holiday—144 million cards (not including classroom valentines) will be sent, and Hallmark alone has 1,200 to chose from—at least Valentine’s Day has some basis in history.



That’s a lot more than can be said about these other ridiculous Hallmark “holidays,” which include Tax Day, Clergy Appreciation Day and Ferris Wheel Day.

