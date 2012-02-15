Here Are The 7 Dumbest 'Hallmark Holidays'

Photo: Hallmark Screen Grab
Even though Valentine’s Day has been celebrated for centuries, and the first American valentine was sent out decades before Hallmark’s creation, Feb. 14 often gets the bad rap of being a “Hallmark holiday” solely celebrated to benefit retail manufacturers.While greeting card companies greatly benefit from the holiday—144 million cards (not including classroom valentines) will be sent, and Hallmark alone has 1,200 to chose from—at least Valentine’s Day has some basis in history.
That’s a lot more than can be said about these other ridiculous Hallmark “holidays,” which include Tax Day, Clergy Appreciation Day and Ferris Wheel Day.
Ever heard of Sweetest Day? Yeah, that's what we thought.
The holiday, which Hallmark proclaims is 'always' celebrated on the third Saturday of October, was legitimately created by a Cleveland-based candy company to sell sweets. Other things from Cleveland, Ohio? The American Greeting Card Company.
Hallmark offers themed scrapbooks, frames, and 120 Sweetest Day cards--up from 48 in 200--and American Greeting Card Co. offers 178 different cards.
It's celebrated primarily in the Great Lakes region.
I mean, seriously?
Considering that most people do their taxes on the internet its fitting that Hallmark offers 'Happy' Tax Day e-cards: One is free and the rest require a subscription for their site.
Little did you know that National Nurses Day serves as an opening ceremony for National Nurses Week.
Hallmark brags that it was the first greeting card company to create cards specifically for the occasion in 1992 (of course they were), and they currently offer 22 cards. One of them is specifically for male nurses. Gender parity huzzah.
The first Doctors' day was celebrated in March 30, 1933 in Wider, Georgia and was actually conceptualized by (spoiler alert) a doctor's wife.
The date celebrates the anniversary of the first time general anesthetic was used in surgery... so I guess that's something to be grateful for.
Apparently Hallmark began peddling cards in 2003 'because of the popularity of Hallmark's cards for National Nurses Day and due to consumer demand.'
Other gift options? How about some stethoscope lapel pins?
Hallmark offers almost 80 National Boss Day cards. Some even sing 'Takin' Care of Business' when you open them up.
Start pandering for that raise.
OK, it turns out that Ferris Wheel Day is not a Hallmark supported holiday. (Go figure that they didn't want to compete with 144 million Valentines they'll be selling).
Still, Feb. 14 is also the day that American engineer and inventor George Ferris was born and, thus, the fabulous (albeit cardless) Ferris Wheel Day.
WikiHow's different celebration suggestions include: visiting a fairground, practicing cartwheels, starting a Ferris wheel paraphernalia collection, and making it a 'lover's event.'
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.