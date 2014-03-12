The 7 Most Powerful Tech CEOs Under 40

It’s no secret that the tech industry worships youth. It values young developers, young customers and young leaders.

It’s a world that rotates on change, new tech, new ideas.

The perception is that the older you are, the more out of touch with that new stuff you will be.

Whether that’s true or not, particularly for tech leaders (who can often be found sporting their Google Glass and Fitbits), we seriously doubt it.

But sometimes perception is enough.

Forbes just released a list of the most powerful CEOs in America who are 40 and under and, no surprise, most of them are from the tech industry.

Just for fun, we added the criteria “under 40,” which knocks a few entries off of Forbes’ list, including its No. 1 pick, Larry Page, who is currently 40. Why? Because in the youth-loving tech world, even being 30 is sometimes considered “too old.”

With all that as a backdrop, here are the most powerful young CEOs, based on the market cap of their companies at the close of March 5.

No. 1: Mark Zuckerberg, CEO, Facebook

Market Cap: $US182.5 billion

Age: 29

No. 2: Marissa Mayer, CEO, Yahoo

Market Cap: $US39.9 billion

Age: 38

No. 3: Andrew Wilson, CEO, Electronic Arts

Market Cap: $US9 billion

Age: 39

No. 4: Jeremy Stoppelman, CEO, Yelp

Market Cap: $US7 billion

Age: 36

No. 5: Robert Pera, CEO, Ubiquiti Networks

Market Cap: $US4.3 billion

Age: 35

No. 6: Jonathan Oringer, CEO, Shutterstock

Market Cap: $US3.6 billion

Age: 39

No. 7: Spencer Rascoff, Zillow

Market Cap: $US3.1 billion

Age: 37

