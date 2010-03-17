The 7 Least Used Facebook Features

Photo: blmurch

From All Facebook: Facebook constantly updates their social network to include and remove features, a case in point being their recent removal of application spam Facebook notifications.We’re all familiar with the changes that actually made a difference – the news feed, the redesign, the “like” button – but we thought it’d be interesting to look at those lesser-known features in Facebook… you know, the ones that people probably never use.



Continue reading on All Facebook >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.